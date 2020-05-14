 

And Now, Ze Frank’s True Facts About BatFishes

YouTube

T-shirts: ze-true-store.myshopify.com
Patreon:
CREDITS:

Music: SoundCloud

Alex Brett
youtube.com
Alex inspired this episode with his amazing Batfish footage. He just launched his channel in earnest - go and sub!

Barrett Christie
maritimeaquarium.org
Barrett shared his knowledge with me, and is an expert on fish husbandry. His spawning footage is very rare and shows that batfish spawn in a similar way to some other anglerfish.

Javi
vimeo.com
Javi has some really amazing videos on his Vimeo account. There is a pretty amazing aquatic collection over on Vimeo!

Ariane Dimitris
youtube.com
It took me a while to track Ariane down but her longnosed Batfish clip in so good!

LiquidGuru
vimeo.com
LiquidGuru is a pro. Just gets such beautiful views into Aquatic life! His juvenile Orbicular Batfish is so well done.

Raymond Powers
pureflorida.blogspot.com
Raymond came through with the feeding footage at the last second. It is very rare to see them eat, especially in captivity!

Thanks also to the NOAA, Barry Peters, Nico Michiels,
and Gilles San Martin for the use of their images.

Additional footage under license from Shutterstock.

