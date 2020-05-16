What a Real President Used to Sound Like: President Barack Obama’s Speech to High School Graduates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
It’s a little wrenching to watch, with the loathsome Donald Trump debasing the White House, but kids, this is what a real president used to sound like.
President Obama delivers an inspiring commencement address for the class of 2020.
UPDATE at 5/16/20 5:34:19 pm by Charles Johnson
Looks like someone put the original video we posted on YouTube prematurely or didn’t have the rights or something, because it’s been removed from view. We replaced it with the live feed from the current event.