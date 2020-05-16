 

A Fantastic Solo Performance by Raul Midón: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

May 16, 2020 | Felix Contreras — Despite the pall cast over so many aspects of our existence these days, Raul Midón’s one man concert from his home studio shines with a vibrant appreciation of the beauty of life, down to its smallest details. It kicks off with two tracks from The Mirror, an album released just as we entered our quarantine period in mid-March: “I Love The Afternoon” and “I Really Want To See You Again,” a song that poetically captures the joy of friendship. Midón’s jazz-influenced vocal phrasing throughout comes to the fore with just his acoustic guitar as accompaniment, illustrating once again why he’s normally one of the bright spots on our musical landscape and even more so at this moment.

SET LIST
“I Love The Afternoon”
“I Really Want To See You Again”
“A Certain Café”
“Disguise”
“You’re The One”

