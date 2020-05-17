And Now, a Sad Song by Bob Schneider: “Lake Michigan”
“1995 was probably the low point of my life,” Schneider says of the time that inspired “Lake Michigan.” “It was the last year of my drinking and, even though I didn’t get into any trouble with the law, I would wake up everyday and not know where I was or what I did for most of the night before. That had gone on for the last couple years of my drinking and it was horrible. I couldn’t seem to stop myself from doing that night after night. It felt like there was no way I could go on.”
Bob Schneider | Lake Michigan
Official Music Video
Directed by Zachary Parks Grigg
