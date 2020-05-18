 

Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine but Nobody Can Tell if He’s Lying

Politics
Just another absolutely whacked out moment from the endless shitshow of the Trump gang, as President Con Man suddenly springs the “news” that he’s been taking the untested (for COVID-19) and dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine for a week, presumably as a preventive measure although he never made that clear.

Is he lying? Trying to make some money somehow? Just as nutty as a squirrel in a cashew tree? Getting a sick thrill from manipulating his gullible cult-like followers, even risking their lives rather than admit he was wrong?

All of the above?

President Donald Trump claimed he is taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug he’s long touted as a potential coronavirus cure even as medical experts and the US Food and Drug Administration question its efficacy and warn of potentially harmful side effects.

Speaking at a meeting of restaurant executives, Trump said he began taking the antimalarial drug after consulting the White House doctor, though stopped short of saying his physician had actually recommended the drug.

The admission was a dramatic development in Trump’s attempts to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus, which began earlier in the outbreak and has been met with resistance from medical professionals.

