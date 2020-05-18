Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine but Nobody Can Tell if He’s Lying

YouTube

Just another absolutely whacked out moment from the endless shitshow of the Trump gang, as President Con Man suddenly springs the “news” that he’s been taking the untested (for COVID-19) and dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine for a week, presumably as a preventive measure although he never made that clear.

Is he lying? Trying to make some money somehow? Just as nutty as a squirrel in a cashew tree? Getting a sick thrill from manipulating his gullible cult-like followers, even risking their lives rather than admit he was wrong?

All of the above?