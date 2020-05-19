The Bob Cesca Podcast: Super Duper
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Super Duper — [Explicit Language] The Super Duper Missile; Trump announces he’s going after Virginia; The truth about Virginia’s new gun laws; Barr and the oranges of the investigation; How do we talk about Obamagate; Trump claims he’s taking hydroxychloroquine; The side effects to watch for; The death toll due to Trump should be a bigger deal; Trump is permanently withdrawing the US from the WHO; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Paul Melancon and Keenen Blockson; and more!