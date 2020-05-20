It’s Come to This: QAnon Freaks Are Running for US Senate

Don’t laugh. We all thought there was NO WAY an obviously idiotic & incompetent narcissist could be President…

Been a while since I’ve created a page. I figured there was more than enough going on hereabouts, and besides, I find myself consumed by deep depression these days more often than not. Guess I’m at Stage 4 of Elaine Kubler-Ross’s grief cycle.

But this little tidbit jolted me out of my personal journey towards Acceptance.

Republican Jo Rae Perkins, now the official challenger to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) in November, acknowledged her Tuesday night primary win with a proclamation of her solidarity with acolytes of the QAnon conspiracy theory. “Where we go one, we go all,” she says in a Twitter video, brandishing a “#WWG1WG” sticker with the group’s motto in hashtag form. “I stand with President Trump, I stand with Q and the team,” she continues. “Thank you anons and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic.”

A sampling of some of the deranged bilge spewing out of her head-hole:

I had a morbid curiosity to check out the website of Jo Rae Perkins, the @Oregon_GOP nominee for Senate to run (and lose) to Jeff Merkley and wow this was a doozy!! https://t.co/F1udyroa8G pic.twitter.com/g83Jut5oPf — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) May 20, 2020

And yeah, I get it, it’s Oregon, so Perkins probably has very little chance at winning. But that’s not the same as NO CHANCE.

Here’s what the charming little QAnons have been up to recently:

Claiming Oprah Winfrey was arrested because of baby-eating wharrrgarble:

Welp, Oprah is the top trend in the United States because QAnon people completely made up that she was arrested as part of their fictitious baby eating ring. These people’s delusions are extremely unwelcome at this moment. https://t.co/7W3ree2c6D — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 18, 2020

It’s the ring of Hollywood pedos. They are just being exposed and now they can’t leave the country because of quarantine. It’s the storm before the 10 days of darkness. We’re about to see some shit get ready. — Elektraaa (@MissElektra666) March 18, 2020

QAnon in 2018: Some people wave Q signs at Trump rallies. QAnon in just May of 2020: QAnon followers are arrested for threatening to kill the Michigan governor, get captured after participating in a failed coup in Venezuela, and win the Republican Senate nomination in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/Bmu71NYwuJ — Travis View (@travis_view) May 20, 2020

And this is literally the only good news coming out of the intersection of QAnon, Trump & Hydroxychloroquine:

QAnon users are posting make-at-home recipes for hydroxychloroquine as Trump says he’s using the drughttps://t.co/VpNFC3Ghnh Via @willsommer — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 20, 2020

Aw, let’s feed it to the little rascals and see what happens! They like it! Hey Mikey!