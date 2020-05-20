 

It’s Come to This: QAnon Freaks Are Running for US Senate

Don’t laugh. We all thought there was NO WAY an obviously idiotic & incompetent narcissist could be President…
Khal Wimpo (not drinking damn fish tank cleaner)
105
Culture • Views: 1,989
0

Been a while since I’ve created a page. I figured there was more than enough going on hereabouts, and besides, I find myself consumed by deep depression these days more often than not. Guess I’m at Stage 4 of Elaine Kubler-Ross’s grief cycle.

But this little tidbit jolted me out of my personal journey towards Acceptance.

Republican Jo Rae Perkins, now the official challenger to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) in November, acknowledged her Tuesday night primary win with a proclamation of her solidarity with acolytes of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Where we go one, we go all,” she says in a Twitter video, brandishing a “#WWG1WG” sticker with the group’s motto in hashtag form.

“I stand with President Trump, I stand with Q and the team,” she continues. “Thank you anons and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic.”

A sampling of some of the deranged bilge spewing out of her head-hole:

And yeah, I get it, it’s Oregon, so Perkins probably has very little chance at winning. But that’s not the same as NO CHANCE.

Here’s what the charming little QAnons have been up to recently:

Claiming Oprah Winfrey was arrested because of baby-eating wharrrgarble:

And this is literally the only good news coming out of the intersection of QAnon, Trump & Hydroxychloroquine:

Aw, let’s feed it to the little rascals and see what happens! They like it! Hey Mikey!

