The Bob Cesca Podcast: Death by Stupid
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Death By Stupid Shit — [Explicit Content] Hulk smash pants; Trump threatens swing states that use mail-in ballots; Trump was impeached for trying this once already; Trump mangles blurts about testing and ‘per capita’; The Goofus File; Sweden is in terrible shape; Southern states show increase in cases; Georgia church closes indefinitely; 39 million Americans unemployed; CDC claims inaction caused more deaths; 54,000 people died from Trump’s incompetence; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Freekbass and Luna Blu; and more!