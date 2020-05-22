Joe Biden’s Great In-Depth Interview With Stephen Colbert: Trump Put the Country in a Terrible Spot by Failing to Act [VIDEO]
Democratic presidential candidate, Joseph Biden, Jr., links up with Stephen Colbert for a frank conversation about the nation's leadership crisis, which is compounding the suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In this full, uninterrupted interview, the former Vice President walks through his plan to beat Donald Trump in November and says he will be ready on day one to take over the government's pandemic response, restore economic security with moves like relieving student loan debt, and mend fences with America's beleaguered partners overseas.