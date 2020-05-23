 

Evocative New Music From the Late Leonard Cohen: “The Hills”

359
Music • Views: 2,859
0

YouTube

Leonard Cohen – The Hills (Official Video)

Directed by Vincent Haycock

Stream it or buy the album here: smarturl.it

Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Official Website: leonardcohen.com

#LeonardCohen #TheHills #ThanksForTheDance

LYRICS:

I can make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d
My animal howls
My angel’s upset
But I’m not allowed
A trace of regret
For someone will use
The thing I could not be
My heart will be hurt impersonally
She’ll step on the path
She’ll see what I mean
My will cut in half
And freedom between
For less than a second
Our lives will collide
The endless suspended
The door open wide
And she will be born
To someone like you
What I left undone
She will certainly do
I know she is coming
And I know she will look
And that is the longing
And this is the hook
I can’t make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d
My page was too white
My ink was too thin
The day wouldn’t write
What the night penciled in
But I know she is coming
And I know she will look
And that is the longing
And this is the hook
(I know she is coming)
And I know she will look
(that is the longing)
And this is the hook
I can make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d
I sailed like a swan
I sank like a rock
But time is long gone
Past my laughingstock
And I can make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Joe Needs a Disability PolicyI'd like to remind people that even though world and country are turning to shit, there are 20 to 25% of America, 1 in 4 or 1 in 5 people, who are disabled. I'm disabled, and so are several others ...
Sherlock Hound
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 196 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Altons - When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know) Available digitally now - daptone.ffm.toAvailable on 45 on April 10th. Pre-order now: shopdaptonerecords.com Directed by Jessica Magaña (Red Heart Media)Though Bryan Ponce and Adriana Flores share the stage with Joey Q as part of the East LA souldies outfit ...
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 307 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200517Now when it rains, it looks almost like a real pond. On Saturday we pumped out 8-10” of rainwater. This is gonna be regular thing now. Fortunately it's way easier to get the water out than to keep it out ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 257 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
High Pulp - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents High Pulp performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded January 17, 2020. Songs:Serena WilliamsSermonNikolaEzell's Host: Stas THEE BossAudio Engineers: Drew Pine & Kevin SuggsAudio Mixer: Drew Pine Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Matt OgazEditor: ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 440 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
David Bowie - Ashes to AshesDavid Bowie performs Ashes to Ashes on Later... with Jools Holland. Watch more on iPlayer: bbc.co.uk
Thanos
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 473 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Wes Parker - Between the Moon and You Between The Moon And You is the title track off of Wes Parker's debut EP.wesparkerguitar.comFacebook: facebook.com wesparkermusicInstagram: instagram.com musicYouTube: youtube.com channel/UCQ3rsGM- RpKdDgrHjW3DaAQ Audio mixed and mastered by Alex Anderson at Tree of Life Studio: alexandersonharpguitar.comVideo by Jess Pfohl: jesspfilms.com ...
Thanos
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 757 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) Ft. Amy Lee (Evanescence) - Break in (Live)"Evanescence Channel by Mick Scissorhands"| Virgo | Audiovisual | Designer | Evanescence | Follow Me:instagram.compinterest.cltiktok.com Youtube Channel:youtube.com #Halestorm #BreakIn #AmyLee
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 901 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
White Rabbit (Jefferson Airplane) - Rachael Price Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly Rachael Price sings Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" for Grace Slick's birthday — October 30, 1939. #RachaelPrice #GraceSlick #JeffersonAirplane The band: Chris Thile, Rachael Price, Mike Elizondo, ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 851 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Peter Gabriel - More Than This (Live at Real World Studios) 'More Than This' is a track taken from Peter Gabriel's seventh solo album UP. This performance was recorded in the Big Room at Real World Studios in 2002 during the promotional campaign for the UP album and features Peter's ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 836 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - Index 2019 191229 - and damage report Extra - Disaster has struck 191215 - Nope 191208 - phase 2 phasing out 191201 - more and more 191124 - the toad abode 191117 - one more down, one to go 191110 - ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 792 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook