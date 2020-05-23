Evocative New Music From the Late Leonard Cohen: “The Hills”
Directed by Vincent Haycock
LYRICS:
I can make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d
My animal howls
My angel’s upset
But I’m not allowed
A trace of regret
For someone will use
The thing I could not be
My heart will be hurt impersonally
She’ll step on the path
She’ll see what I mean
My will cut in half
And freedom between
For less than a second
Our lives will collide
The endless suspended
The door open wide
And she will be born
To someone like you
What I left undone
She will certainly do
I know she is coming
And I know she will look
And that is the longing
And this is the hook
I can’t make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d
My page was too white
My ink was too thin
The day wouldn’t write
What the night penciled in
But I know she is coming
And I know she will look
And that is the longing
And this is the hook
(I know she is coming)
And I know she will look
(that is the longing)
And this is the hook
I can make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d
I sailed like a swan
I sank like a rock
But time is long gone
Past my laughingstock
And I can make the hills
The system is shot
I’m living on pills
For which I thank G-d