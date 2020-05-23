Evocative New Music From the Late Leonard Cohen: “The Hills”

YouTube

LYRICS:



I can make the hills

The system is shot

I’m living on pills

For which I thank G-d

My animal howls

My angel’s upset

But I’m not allowed

A trace of regret

For someone will use

The thing I could not be

My heart will be hurt impersonally

She’ll step on the path

She’ll see what I mean

My will cut in half

And freedom between

For less than a second

Our lives will collide

The endless suspended

The door open wide

And she will be born

To someone like you

What I left undone

She will certainly do

I know she is coming

And I know she will look

And that is the longing

And this is the hook

I can’t make the hills

The system is shot

I’m living on pills

For which I thank G-d

My page was too white

My ink was too thin

The day wouldn’t write

What the night penciled in

But I know she is coming

And I know she will look

And that is the longing

And this is the hook

(I know she is coming)

And I know she will look

(that is the longing)

And this is the hook

I can make the hills

The system is shot

I’m living on pills

For which I thank G-d

I sailed like a swan

I sank like a rock

But time is long gone

Past my laughingstock

And I can make the hills

The system is shot

I’m living on pills

For which I thank G-d