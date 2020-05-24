 

Ghost-Note - Full Set (Live Acoustic) | Sugarshack Sessions

42
Music • Views: 2,061
0

YouTube

I posted one song from this session a couple of days ago, but now here’s the full dose of ridiculous funk. So tight.

Ghost-Note from Dallas, Texas performing live from a living room in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, FL. Please subscribe to the channel and turn on your notifications! bit.ly

As their name suggests, Live for Live Music is a company that is about all things live music. We teamed up with them to create this special series of acoustic sessions filmed in Miami. L4LM brings the music scene to you with music news & live show content as well as producing one-of-a-kind concert experiences. Learn more about Live For Live Music by heading to liveforlivemusic.com.

Find the band at ghost-note-official.com

Track Timestamp:
PhatBacc 0:06
Swagism: 6:40
Weedie B. Good 16:54

Director: Eddie Kopp
Executive Producer: Jameson W. Yingling
Assistant Producer: Carla Turi
Cameras: Eddie Kopp /Justin Kaczmarek / Arian Antonucci / Spencer Paterson
Audio: Alex Casement of Sugarshack Recording Studio
Editor: Justin Kaczmarek
Colorist: Justin Kaczmarek
Thumbnail Image: David Alpert

To learn more about the Sugarshack Music Channel or shop the online store, visit: sugarshacksessions.com.

Follow us on the social media things!
Instagram: @sugarshacksessions & @sugarshackinc
Facebook: @sugarshacksessions
Twitter: @sugarshacklive

How did we make this content look and sound so damn good? Aside from lots of hard work, magic, & even some luck, we also use great equipment.

EQUIPMENT LIST:
Wide Angle Camera - Sony A7s2: amazon.com…
Zeiss 21mm Lens: amazon.com…
4k external Monitors: amazon.com…
Camera 2 - Sony A7s2: amazon.com…
Canon 24-70mm L Series Lens: amazon.com…
Camera 3 - Sony A7s2: amazon.com…
Rokinon 85mm Lens: amazon.com…
Camera 4 Headshot - Camera Sony A7s2: amazon.com…
Rokinon 135mm Lens: amazon.com…
Livestream Camera: amazon.com…
Backlight - Arri 650w: amazon.com…
Fill Light - Bi-color 660 LED: amazon.com…
String Lights: amazon.com…
Behind the scenes photo camera: amazon.com…
Behind the scenes photo lens - Canon 50 1.2L series: amazon.com…
Behind the scenes photo camera 2: amazon.com…
Neumann TLM103: amazon.com…
AKG C414 Xii: amazon.com…
Wunder CM7: amazon.com…
Shure SM58: amazon.com…
Shure Beta 58a: amazon.com…
Shure Beta 52a: amazon.com…
Shure SM7: amazon.com…
Sennheiser E835: amazon.com…
Sennheiser MD421: amazon.com…
Rode NT5: amazon.com…
Presonus studio live 16.4.2: amazon.com…
Presonus 32r: amazon.com…
Presonus HP4: amazon.com…

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Joe Needs a Disability PolicyI'd like to remind people that even though world and country are turning to shit, there are 20 to 25% of America, 1 in 4 or 1 in 5 people, who are disabled. I'm disabled, and so are several others ...
Sherlock Hound
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 271 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Altons - When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know) Available digitally now - daptone.ffm.toAvailable on 45 on April 10th. Pre-order now: shopdaptonerecords.com Directed by Jessica Magaña (Red Heart Media)Though Bryan Ponce and Adriana Flores share the stage with Joey Q as part of the East LA souldies outfit ...
Thanos
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 390 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200517Now when it rains, it looks almost like a real pond. On Saturday we pumped out 8-10” of rainwater. This is gonna be regular thing now. Fortunately it's way easier to get the water out than to keep it out ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 319 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
High Pulp - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents High Pulp performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded January 17, 2020. Songs:Serena WilliamsSermonNikolaEzell's Host: Stas THEE BossAudio Engineers: Drew Pine & Kevin SuggsAudio Mixer: Drew Pine Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Matt OgazEditor: ...
Thanos
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 525 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
David Bowie - Ashes to AshesDavid Bowie performs Ashes to Ashes on Later... with Jools Holland. Watch more on iPlayer: bbc.co.uk
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 570 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Wes Parker - Between the Moon and You Between The Moon And You is the title track off of Wes Parker's debut EP.wesparkerguitar.comFacebook: facebook.com wesparkermusicInstagram: instagram.com musicYouTube: youtube.com channel/UCQ3rsGM- RpKdDgrHjW3DaAQ Audio mixed and mastered by Alex Anderson at Tree of Life Studio: alexandersonharpguitar.comVideo by Jess Pfohl: jesspfilms.com ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 843 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) Ft. Amy Lee (Evanescence) - Break in (Live)"Evanescence Channel by Mick Scissorhands"| Virgo | Audiovisual | Designer | Evanescence | Follow Me:instagram.compinterest.cltiktok.com Youtube Channel:youtube.com #Halestorm #BreakIn #AmyLee
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 989 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
White Rabbit (Jefferson Airplane) - Rachael Price Subscribe to the Live from Here channel and click the bell for notifications: bit.ly Rachael Price sings Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" for Grace Slick's birthday — October 30, 1939. #RachaelPrice #GraceSlick #JeffersonAirplane The band: Chris Thile, Rachael Price, Mike Elizondo, ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 934 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Peter Gabriel - More Than This (Live at Real World Studios) 'More Than This' is a track taken from Peter Gabriel's seventh solo album UP. This performance was recorded in the Big Room at Real World Studios in 2002 during the promotional campaign for the UP album and features Peter's ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 926 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - Index 2019 191229 - and damage report Extra - Disaster has struck 191215 - Nope 191208 - phase 2 phasing out 191201 - more and more 191124 - the toad abode 191117 - one more down, one to go 191110 - ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 875 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook