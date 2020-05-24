Ghost-Note - Full Set (Live Acoustic) | Sugarshack Sessions

YouTube

I posted one song from this session a couple of days ago, but now here’s the full dose of ridiculous funk. So tight.

Ghost-Note from Dallas, Texas performing live from a living room in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, FL. Please subscribe to the channel and turn on your notifications! bit.ly

As their name suggests, Live for Live Music is a company that is about all things live music. We teamed up with them to create this special series of acoustic sessions filmed in Miami. L4LM brings the music scene to you with music news & live show content as well as producing one-of-a-kind concert experiences. Learn more about Live For Live Music by heading to liveforlivemusic.com.

Find the band at ghost-note-official.com

Track Timestamp:

PhatBacc 0:06

Swagism: 6:40

Weedie B. Good 16:54

Director: Eddie Kopp

Executive Producer: Jameson W. Yingling

Assistant Producer: Carla Turi

Cameras: Eddie Kopp /Justin Kaczmarek / Arian Antonucci / Spencer Paterson

Audio: Alex Casement of Sugarshack Recording Studio

Editor: Justin Kaczmarek

Colorist: Justin Kaczmarek

Thumbnail Image: David Alpert

To learn more about the Sugarshack Music Channel or shop the online store, visit: sugarshacksessions.com.

