A Very Special Concert: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach’s Complete Cello Suites Live

YouTube

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s complete solo cello suites live as a memorial for those we have lost and a tribute to our resilience. #songsofcomfort #withme

Yo-Yo Ma

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello

Suite No. 1

In G Major, BWV 1007

Prélude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Menuets I and II

Gigue

Suite No. 2

In D Minor, BWV 1008

Prélude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Menuets I and II

Gigue

Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009

Prélude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Bourrées I and II

Gigue

Suite No. 4 in E Flat Major, BWV 1010

Prélude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Bourrées I and II

Gigue

Suite No. 5 in C Minor, BWV 1011

Prélude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Gavottes I and II

Gigue

Suite No. 6 in D Major, BWV 1012

Prélude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Gavottes I and II

Gigue