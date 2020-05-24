A Very Special Concert: Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach’s Complete Cello Suites Live
Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s complete solo cello suites live as a memorial for those we have lost and a tribute to our resilience. #songsofcomfort #withme
Yo-Yo Ma
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello
Suite No. 1
In G Major, BWV 1007
Prélude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Menuets I and II
Gigue
Suite No. 2
In D Minor, BWV 1008
Prélude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Menuets I and II
Gigue
Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009
Prélude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Bourrées I and II
Gigue
Suite No. 4 in E Flat Major, BWV 1010
Prélude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Bourrées I and II
Gigue
Suite No. 5 in C Minor, BWV 1011
Prélude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Gavottes I and II
Gigue
Suite No. 6 in D Major, BWV 1012
Prélude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Gavottes I and II
Gigue