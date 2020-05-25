As the Death Count Nears 100,000, Donald Trump Boasts About “Great Reviews”

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States is approaching a terrible milestone: 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 1.6 MILLION cases in the US.

Experts believe the true death toll may be much higher, because there are probably many more people who’ve died of causes related to COVID-19 but aren’t listed as dying from the virus primarily.

So here we are, on Memorial Day 2020. How is Donald Trump dealing with this news?

The same way he always does, by boasting about how tremendously great he is, and what great reviews he’s getting, from… somewhere. Remember how he said outright that he takes no responsibility for anything related to this nightmarish situation? He still wants the credit.

Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

“Great reviews” but “no credit.” Hmm. How exactly does that work?