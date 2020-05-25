Jack Johnson and Friends “Better Together” (From Kokua Festival 2020- Live From Home)

YouTube

A big mahalo to all who tuned in to Kōkua Festival 2020 - Live from Home. We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay and raising funds for Kokua Hawaii Foundation as well as programs promoting food security and local food systems in Hawai‘i: Aloha Harvest, Chef Hui HI’s Give & Go Community Meal Program, and the Full Calabash Fund at The Kohala Center.

If you’re able, make a donation at

tiltify.com

Donations will be accepted through May 1!

To find out more

kokuafestival.com

kokuahawaiifoundation.org