Three Good Interviews With Samantha Bee: Katie Porter, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren
Zoom has become a useful tool for friends, families, and co-workers trying to stay connected (and get drunk together) during quarantine. But it’s also helped Sam interview inspiring female leaders like #KatiePorter, #KamalaHarris, and #ElizabethWarren who are trying to keep our country and our spirits alive and well during this pandemic!
Watch Full Frontal with Samantha Bee all new Wednesdays at 10:30/ 9:30c on TBS!
