The Bob Cesca Podcast: Mister Do and Mister Don’t
Mister Do And Mister Don’t — [Explicit Content] The goofuses flocking to the beaches and swimming pools in a pandemic; The American Nervous Breakdown; New cases on the rise or steady in 40 states; WHO warns of a second peak before the Winter surge; 100,000 deaths on Trump’s watch; Do Bee and Don’t Bee; Trump’s war on mail-in ballots continues; Trump lagging in the polls; Brad Parscale’s thievery; Breaking news about Stephen Miller; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Lynda Kay with Lemmy, and Zanny; and more!