And Now, Some Awesome Drum ‘N Bass From Ghost-Note: “Go Go Gadget” (Fortified)
Personnel:
Robert Sput Searight: drums
Nate Werth: percussion
Taron Lockett: percussion
Shaun Martin: moog
Produced by Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth
Engineered by Eric Hartman
Mixed by Rudyard Lee Cullers and Rick Carson
Mastered by Rick Carson at “Make Believe Studios” in Omaha, Ne
Video Directed by Andy Laviolette
Camera Operator: Brad Holt
Key Grip: Patrick Bubert
Video Editing: Andy Laviolette
A Mr. Magic Carpet Ride Productions Film