In Which Donald Trump Flips Out Because Twitter Fact-Checks His Lies About Mail-in Voting

For the first time yesterday, Twitter did something they announced they would do months ago: they put a warning message on Donald Trump’s dishonest tweets about mail-in voting.

The warning doesn’t show on this embedded tweet…

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

… but if you click through to Twitter, this is what you’ll see.

And if you click on that message, you’ll see this.

They called him out very directly, by name! And predictably, this sent the ranting maniac in chief into a whiny paranoid rage, and he promptly threatened to shut Twitter down.

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

….happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

There is, of course, absolutely no evidence of anything Trump says in this tweet. Far from being silenced on social media, conservatives have worked the refs so thoroughly that they’ve been granted incredible leeway to lie and spread conspiracy theories to their dark little hearts’ content. And notice that he’s actually repeating his lie about mail-in voting in that second tweet.

And the funniest thing about this massive tantrum? His tweet wasn’t even removed. This is all just a performance for his cult members. What really got Trump’s goat is that his lies were called out very publicly, in a way he couldn’t ignore. He was humiliated; a fate worse than death for a malignant narcissist.

But come on, Trump won’t shut down Twitter, even if he could, which he can’t. What would he do in the morning while sitting on his solid gold toilet? He’s addicted.

But he will try his best to bully and intimidate them into backing down, and if the past is any indication, he may very well succeed.