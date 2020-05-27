Something Just Nice: James Taylor, American Standard: “As Easy as Rolling Off a Log”
Video description “As Easy As Rolling Off A Log” first appeared in the 1937 football film Over the Goal. James discovered the song as a kid when it was featured the Merrie Melodies cartoon Katnip Kollege from 1938. James’s version is the first time it’s ever been covered.
Written by M.K. Jerome / Jack Scholl
It takes an extraordinary artist to re-imagine some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and make them completely their own. Unlike most who have tackled similar material, American Standard’s beautifully simple, stripped-down arrangements are based on the 2-guitar collaboration of James Taylor and John Pizzarelli, rather than standard piano arrangements. James was determined to keep that sound at the center of the project, and the effect is mesmerizing.
LYRICS:
As easy as rolling off a log
I found it easy, baby
To fall in love with you
It was as easy as rolling cigarettes
If that ain’t easy
Maybe there’s simpler things to do
For instance, let’s cuddle
I love to cuddle
Get in a huddle
It’s easy with you
As easy as rolling off a log
I really tumbled, baby
But what else could I do?
It’s so easy to fall in love with you
I know that it’s as easy as rolling off a log
It must be easy baby
to say the sweet things you do
As easy as rolling off a log
I must be crazy baby
But you make me think it’s true
Cause if I do say
I’ve heard a few say
The things that you say
So help me it’s true
This love stuff has got me in a fog
They guys all say they love you
No wonder that they do
It’s so easy to fall in love with you
