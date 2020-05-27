Something Just Nice: James Taylor, American Standard: “As Easy as Rolling Off a Log”

YouTube

Video description “As Easy As Rolling Off A Log” first appeared in the 1937 football film Over the Goal. James discovered the song as a kid when it was featured the Merrie Melodies cartoon Katnip Kollege from 1938. James’s version is the first time it’s ever been covered.

Written by M.K. Jerome / Jack Scholl

Available here: found.ee

It takes an extraordinary artist to re-imagine some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and make them completely their own. Unlike most who have tackled similar material, American Standard’s beautifully simple, stripped-down arrangements are based on the 2-guitar collaboration of James Taylor and John Pizzarelli, rather than standard piano arrangements. James was determined to keep that sound at the center of the project, and the effect is mesmerizing.

LYRICS:

As easy as rolling off a log

I found it easy, baby

To fall in love with you

It was as easy as rolling cigarettes

If that ain’t easy

Maybe there’s simpler things to do

For instance, let’s cuddle

I love to cuddle

Get in a huddle

It’s easy with you

As easy as rolling off a log

I really tumbled, baby

But what else could I do?

It’s so easy to fall in love with you

I know that it’s as easy as rolling off a log

It must be easy baby

to say the sweet things you do

As easy as rolling off a log

I must be crazy baby

But you make me think it’s true

Cause if I do say

I’ve heard a few say

The things that you say

So help me it’s true

This love stuff has got me in a fog

They guys all say they love you

No wonder that they do

It’s so easy to fall in love with you

Music video by James Taylor performing As Easy As Rolling Off A Log. © 2020 James Taylor., Under exclusive license to Fantasy Records. Distributed by Concord.

