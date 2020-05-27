 

Something Just Nice: James Taylor, American Standard: “As Easy as Rolling Off a Log”

98
Music • Views: 1,927
0

YouTube

Video description “As Easy As Rolling Off A Log” first appeared in the 1937 football film Over the Goal. James discovered the song as a kid when it was featured the Merrie Melodies cartoon Katnip Kollege from 1938. James’s version is the first time it’s ever been covered.

Written by M.K. Jerome / Jack Scholl
Available here: found.ee

It takes an extraordinary artist to re-imagine some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and make them completely their own. Unlike most who have tackled similar material, American Standard’s beautifully simple, stripped-down arrangements are based on the 2-guitar collaboration of James Taylor and John Pizzarelli, rather than standard piano arrangements. James was determined to keep that sound at the center of the project, and the effect is mesmerizing.

LYRICS:
As easy as rolling off a log
I found it easy, baby
To fall in love with you
It was as easy as rolling cigarettes
If that ain’t easy
Maybe there’s simpler things to do

For instance, let’s cuddle
I love to cuddle
Get in a huddle
It’s easy with you

As easy as rolling off a log
I really tumbled, baby
But what else could I do?
It’s so easy to fall in love with you

I know that it’s as easy as rolling off a log
It must be easy baby
to say the sweet things you do
As easy as rolling off a log
I must be crazy baby
But you make me think it’s true

Cause if I do say
I’ve heard a few say
The things that you say
So help me it’s true

This love stuff has got me in a fog
They guys all say they love you

No wonder that they do
It’s so easy to fall in love with you

#AmericanStandard #JamesTaylor #JT #AsEasyAsRollingOffALog

🌟 FOLLOW JAMES ON SOCIAL 🌟
facebook.com
instagram.com
@jamestaylor_com

🌐 VISIT THE WEBSITE 🌐
jamestaylor.com

✉️ JOIN THE MAILING LIST ✉️
jamestaylor.com

🎸 FREE GUITAR LESSONS BY JAMES 🎸

Music video by James Taylor performing As Easy As Rolling Off A Log. © 2020 James Taylor., Under exclusive license to Fantasy Records. Distributed by Concord.

vevo.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Joyce Manor - ‘House Warning Party’ (Lyric Video) "House Warning Party" by @Joyce Manor from the album 'Songs From Northern Torrance,' available May 29thPre-order at joycemanor.ffm.to Filmed by Donovan Vim Crony / DEBUNK PUNK Season 2 / Episode 1 & at Zephyr Veg. Cafe (2) 6/19/09Edited by ...
Thanos
17 hours, 5 minutes ago
Views: 176 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Twenty One Pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video) twenty one pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video)official video for "Level of Concern" - available now on Fueled By Ramen. top.lnk.to Exclusive Crew Nation hoodie available now - smarturl.itA portion of proceeds from this song + the TØP ...
Thanos
17 hours, 18 minutes ago
Views: 166 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Lotteries: A Rant From a Poor PersonLotteries. A rant from a poor person (me). So I have a MegaMillions ticket. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million against. Right now, the jackpot is $336,000,000. There are endless think pieces in everything from ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
22 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 172 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Clean Bandit - Rockabye Ft Anne-Marie #AtHome #WithMe So fun to play in our garden and link up with Anne-Marie via computer airways for International Nurses Day! Watch the full concert: YouTube Click here to subscribe: bit.ly Follow us:Website: cleanbandit.co.ukFacebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.comSoundcloud: SoundCloudSpotify: atlre.co.uk ...
Thanos
2 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 366 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Unlikely Candidates - Novocaine “Novocaine” by The Unlikely Candidates available now! LISTEN HERE: red.lnk.to Catch us on tour! songkick.com Follow us here:instagram.comfacebook.com@tucband?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthortheunlikelycandidates.com Directed by Mattias Russo-LarssonProduced by Lewis Atallah #UnlikelyCandidates #Novocaine #ArtistOnTheRise #OfficialVideo #Pizza #MusicVideo #AlternativeRock #Rock #TUC #LeftSideBrain #VeronicaMars #Alternative #Unlikely #Candidates ...
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 373 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Larkin Poe Keep Diggin’ (Official Video) 'Keep Diggin'' is the third song off Larkin Poe's 2020 album 'Self Made Man’, out June 12th. Pre-save the album on Spotify or pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, and the official store NOW & get the first 3 songs "Holy ...
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 372 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200524A number of folks have asked about the pumping out.We do this so we don't have to slog around in a foot of water. This is the pump and with garden hose attached. We run the hose out to the ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 319 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Joe Needs a Disability PolicyI'd like to remind people that even though world and country are turning to shit, there are 20 to 25% of America, 1 in 4 or 1 in 5 people, who are disabled. I'm disabled, and so are several others ...
Sherlock Hound
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 512 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Altons - When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know) Available digitally now - daptone.ffm.toAvailable on 45 on April 10th. Pre-order now: shopdaptonerecords.com Directed by Jessica Magaña (Red Heart Media)Though Bryan Ponce and Adriana Flores share the stage with Joey Q as part of the East LA souldies outfit ...
Thanos
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 704 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200517Now when it rains, it looks almost like a real pond. On Saturday we pumped out 8-10” of rainwater. This is gonna be regular thing now. Fortunately it's way easier to get the water out than to keep it out ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 564 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook