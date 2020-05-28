Some More News on That Time Everyone Tried to Defend Injecting Bleach [VIDEO]

YouTube

Hi. In this episode we examine all the grifters who love to protect President Donald Trump’s bad words.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

Check out our MERCH STORE: tinyurl.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by David C Bell. (@moviehooligan).

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - tinyurl.com