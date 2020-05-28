The Bob Cesca Podcast: The American Nervous Breakdown
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The American Nervous Breakdown — [Explicit Content] Hail Satan! The murder of George Floyd; The difference between the Minneapolis protesters and the gun-toting cosplayers in Michigan; Trump retweets “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat”; Trump considering a nuclear test; Trump goes to war against social media because Twitter fact-checked his lies; The executive order; Red Hats are threatening to shoot their dicks off to own the libs; Trump says wearing a mask is politically correct; TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; With music by Callie Cardamon and The Farleys; and more!