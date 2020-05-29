 

And Now, Something Positive From Jason Mraz: “You Do You” (Feat. Tiffany Haddish)

“You Do You (feat. Tiffany Haddish)” out now: jasonmraz.lnk.to

From the new album Look For The Good – available June 19, 2020. Pre-Save/Order here: jasonmraz.ffm.to

Credits:
Director | Producer: Jen Rosenstein
Post Production: Bryan Mir | Blend; Ryan Daniels; Rick Redick; Billy Galewood
Illustrator: Sarah Hyland-Rosenstein
Photography: Jen Rosenstein

Lyrics:
Who it is that you want me to be / I can’t be / I can only do me / I can only go where life takes me
Who it is that you want me to be / I can’t be / I can only do me / I can only be how God made me

There’s only one of me incredibly uniquely designed / I keep my focus up ahead & leave my worries behind
I know that any goal I want to reach starts in my mind / I’m kind of dope ‘cause I’m one of a kind
I like to take my own path, never following the masses / I do my thing, taking risks, taking chances
I see no boundaries, no impasses to living my realized dream keeping music fresh

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony
Together we’ll make the world go round round round round
You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony
Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

I’m easily inspired by the people surrounding me / But still I take pride in my individuality
I might be different from the people in my family / But the truth is their roots keep grounding me
There ain’t no mystery to my mastery / I just let myself act naturally
Whatever I dream may not be easy to achieve but I still believe in equality, so

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we make harmony
Together we make the world go round round round round
You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony
Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

I love the way you do you, no pretense / Heart open wide, no fear, no defense
You got your own style / You got your own reason / 24/7 rock your own uniqueness
& you got me on my knees, you’re my sweetness / You doing you is the ultimate realness
This me & you thing we got, let’s keep this / Loving you is much deeper than a reflex

Wait a minute lemme STAND UP for my girls / We never gonna quit ‘til we truly rule the world
Popular vote says we should rule the world / So we gonna march until our voices get heard
Who it is that you want me to be, I can’t be / All it is that I’m asking to be is just free
Free to make my choices & raise my voice up / Tell me where my sisters at & make some noise
C’mon & sing it with us! SHE READY!

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony
Together we make the world go round round round

Yo, There’s only one of me that ever will be / Never lonely by myself so I keep doing me
Never phony, I’m not tripping on how things should be / I just go with the flow carefree
Who it is that you want me to be, I can’t be / Who it is that you’re hoping to see, that ain’t me
We’re just inquisitive kids on the mystic fringe / On a mission to deliver us a happier reality, so

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony
Together we make the world go round round round
You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony
Together we make love & we’ll make it loud loud loud
You do you / I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony
Together we’ll make the world go round round round round round
You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we make harmony
Together we may dance differently but it’s all good
(Don’t it feel good when you do you?)

That’s what we talking about. Be you.

