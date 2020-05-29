And Now, Something Positive From Jason Mraz: “You Do You” (Feat. Tiffany Haddish)

YouTube

Credits:

Director | Producer: Jen Rosenstein

Post Production: Bryan Mir | Blend; Ryan Daniels; Rick Redick; Billy Galewood

Illustrator: Sarah Hyland-Rosenstein

Photography: Jen Rosenstein

Lyrics:

Who it is that you want me to be / I can’t be / I can only do me / I can only go where life takes me

Who it is that you want me to be / I can’t be / I can only do me / I can only be how God made me

There’s only one of me incredibly uniquely designed / I keep my focus up ahead & leave my worries behind

I know that any goal I want to reach starts in my mind / I’m kind of dope ‘cause I’m one of a kind

I like to take my own path, never following the masses / I do my thing, taking risks, taking chances

I see no boundaries, no impasses to living my realized dream keeping music fresh

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we’ll make the world go round round round round

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

I’m easily inspired by the people surrounding me / But still I take pride in my individuality

I might be different from the people in my family / But the truth is their roots keep grounding me

There ain’t no mystery to my mastery / I just let myself act naturally

Whatever I dream may not be easy to achieve but I still believe in equality, so

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we make the world go round round round round

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

I love the way you do you, no pretense / Heart open wide, no fear, no defense

You got your own style / You got your own reason / 24/7 rock your own uniqueness

& you got me on my knees, you’re my sweetness / You doing you is the ultimate realness

This me & you thing we got, let’s keep this / Loving you is much deeper than a reflex

Wait a minute lemme STAND UP for my girls / We never gonna quit ‘til we truly rule the world

Popular vote says we should rule the world / So we gonna march until our voices get heard

Who it is that you want me to be, I can’t be / All it is that I’m asking to be is just free

Free to make my choices & raise my voice up / Tell me where my sisters at & make some noise

C’mon & sing it with us! SHE READY!

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we make the world go round round round

Yo, There’s only one of me that ever will be / Never lonely by myself so I keep doing me

Never phony, I’m not tripping on how things should be / I just go with the flow carefree

Who it is that you want me to be, I can’t be / Who it is that you’re hoping to see, that ain’t me

We’re just inquisitive kids on the mystic fringe / On a mission to deliver us a happier reality, so

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we make the world go round round round

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we make love & we’ll make it loud loud loud

You do you / I’ll do me / Together we’ll make harmony

Together we’ll make the world go round round round round round

You do you / & I’ll do me / Together we make harmony

Together we may dance differently but it’s all good

(Don’t it feel good when you do you?)

That’s what we talking about. Be you.

