A Song for the Time: Fantastic Negrito, “How Long?”
- Directed by Isaiah Frazier
- Produced by Xavier Dphrepaulezz, Isaiah Frazier and Cameron Carr
- Edited by Isaiah Frazier
From the album "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet"? - announced 5/15/2020 and available everywhere 8/14/2020. Off a heavy touring schedule in 2019 including shows with Sting, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bill Crosby and Gary Clark Jr. among many others, Fantastic Negrito has been home based in Oakland, CA in the studio in 2020. He is moving full force releasing our album "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet"? Which will be including collaborations with Tank & The Bangas and E-40 and some very interesting surprises.