 

Queens of the Stone Age Live: “I Think I Lost My Headache”

‘I Think I Lost My Headache’ was performed and recorded for the sixth episode of the second series of From The Basement.

This is the closing track from Queens of the Stone Age’s sophomore 2000 release ‘Rated R’.

From The Basement features exclusive live music performances with some of the finest A list and emerging talent.

Including The White Stripes, Radiohead, Albert Hammond Jr., Beck, Jarvis Cocker, Sonic Youth, PJ Harvey, Mark E Smith, Red Hot Chill Peppers, Feist, Thundercat, José González, Gnarls Barkley, Iggy Pop and The Stooges, Fleet Foxes, The Raconteurs, Band of Horses, Queens of the Stone Age, and many many more.

