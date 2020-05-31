Queens of the Stone Age Live: “I Think I Lost My Headache”

YouTube

‘I Think I Lost My Headache’ was performed and recorded for the sixth episode of the second series of From The Basement.

This is the closing track from Queens of the Stone Age’s sophomore 2000 release ‘Rated R’.

