Jazz Supergroup: Redman Mehldau McBride Blade, “Father”

To be honest, the sound quality of this video isn’t the best, but the quality of the jam more than makes up for it.

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade perform “Father,” from their album ‘RoundAgain,’ due July 10 on Nonesuch Records. Download the track now when you pre-order the album: smarturl.it

Filmed by Matthew Beighley and Jacqueline Santillan live at the Falcon in Marlboro, NY, on September 7, 2019.