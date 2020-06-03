 

WATCH LIVE: A Conversation With President Obama: Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence

116
Politics • Views: 2,042
0

YouTube

President Obama joins local and national leaders in the police reform movement, to discuss the tragic events of recent weeks, the history of police violence in America, and specific action steps needed to transform a system that has led to the loss of too many lives. Get engaged at: obama.org.

President Obama joins Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson, Minneapolis City Council Representative Phillipe Cunningham, and MBK Columbus Youth Leader Playon Patrick, in a conversation moderated by Campaign Zero co-founder Brittany Packnett Cunningham.

