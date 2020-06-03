Gen. James Mattis Breaks Silence, Denounces Trump as Threat to Constitution

Like many people (I’m sure) I don’t really understand what took him so long, but Gen. James Mattis has broken his silence tonight to issue a dire warning about the Bunker Baby in the White House: James Mattis Denounces Trump as Threat to Constitution.

As for why he’s speaking out now, I think it boils down to this:

“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago,” he writes, “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens—much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”

Trump’s perverted use of the military Mattis served his entire life was clearly the final straw.

The complete statement is at The Atlantic.