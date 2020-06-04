The Bob Cesca Podcast: President Shart
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
President Shart — [Explicit Language] The militarization of the police and how 9/11 made it worse; GI Cops; Trump walls himself into the White House; Mad Dog Mattis finally steps up and destroys Trump in a public statement; The chairman of the Joint Chiefs instructs troops to uphold their oaths; The relentless backstopping of Trump’s incompetence; Trump pulls out of Charlotte for the Republican convention; We have collusion; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson and music by JR Moore and I Hate You Just Kidding; and more!