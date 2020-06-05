Song for the Day: Madison Cunningham, “The Age of Worry”

YouTube

As I looked through your requests this week, most of you cast your vote for a song by the great #JohnMayer. “The Age Of Worry” came to mind. I’ve thought of these words almost weekly during all of this, and don’t think it could be more fitting. Thanks for writing this one, John.

I also want to dedicate this cover to the #BootlegTheater. That was the first stage I was allowed to stand on as a pre-adult, and has been home to many important memories since. I’m hopeful that it will be for many more to come. Much love to you, #SidTheCat, and #BootlegTheater, for opening your doors to us in the way that you have. For those of you who are concert-goers, and wish to help them out during the coming months, visit this link: linktr.ee

#CoverTheBootleg

#WeeklyWednesdayCovers

