The Bob Cesca Podcast: Don’t Get Happy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Don’t Get Happy — [Explicit Language] Trump’s most vile tweet ever; Trump and Infowars; OANN reporter moonlights for Sputnik; Good news in the polls; The origins of Don’t Get Happy; The ‘Defund the Police’ slogan; Bill Barr contradicted Trump about the Bunker; Trump got into a fight with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs; Mr. Do and Mr. Don’t, Good cop, Bad cop edition; Bill Barr and Pepper Spray; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Michael McDermott and Central City; and more!