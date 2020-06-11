The Bob Cesca Podcast: Eight Foot Baby Gate
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Eight Foot Baby Gate — [Explicit Language] Trump’s speech on race authored by Stephen Miller; Trump’s next rally will be held in Tulsa on Juneteenth; Trump continues to defend the Lost Cause and Confederate generals; General Milley apologized for participation in Trump’s Bible stunt; ‘Slavery By Another Name’ and how police violence began; Sean Hannity compared George Floyd and Trump; Coronavirus cases on the rise in 19 states; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Timi and Wonderland Rangers and Vision Video; and more!