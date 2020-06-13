Band of Virtuosos: Pat Metheny, Herbie Hancock, Dave Holland, Jack DeJohnette, “Cantaloupe Island”
Pat Metheny, Herbie Hancock, Dave Holland, Jack De Johnette live at Mellon Jazz Festival in 1990. Herbie Hancock’s composition with a lot of modern touch to it by the maestro Pat Metheny. Jack Dejohnette’s drum tone is killing and Dave Holland is as impressive as always! This is a great piece of music where 4 masters sit together and give the world a glimpse into their unbelievable imagination!
Enjoy!