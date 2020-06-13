New From Neil Finn: “Find Your Way Back Home” (Feat. Stevie Nicks & Christine McVie)
Production Company Ariel Camera
Director Sam Peacocke
Producer Kristian Eek
DOP Fergus Cahill
Production Designer Brant Fraser
Editor Luka Turjak
Online & Grade Stu Bedford
Sound Post Liquid Studios
Camera Supplier Panavision NZ
A heartfelt thanks to Neil and to the range of Aucklanders who featured in this video. Thank you for taking the time to be interviewed and photographed about what home means to you. We are very grateful for your contribution.
For more information email fundraising@aucklandcitymission.org.nz or go to
aucklandcitymission.org.nz