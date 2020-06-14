John Prine’s Last Song: “I Remember Everything”

YouTube

The last recorded song by John Prine. Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin. Available Now on iTunes: orcd.co

Available here: orcd.co

Donate Below in John’s Name:

Make the Road New York - bit.ly

Alive Hospice - alivehospice.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - donate.nami.org

“I Remember Everything” by John Prine

I’ve been down this road before

I remember every tree

Every single blade of grass

Holds a special place for me

And I remember every town

And every hotel room

And every song I ever sang

On a guitar out of tune

I remember everything

Things I can’t forget

The way you turned and smiled on me

On the night that we first met

And I remember every night

Your ocean eyes of blue

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew

I’ve been down this road before

Alone as I can be

Careful not to let my past

Go sneaking up on me

Got no future in my happiness

Though regrets are very few

Sometimes a little tenderness

Was the best that I could do

I remember everything

Things I can’t forget

Swimming pools of butterflies

That slipped right through the net

And I remember every night

Your ocean eyes of blue

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew

#JohnPrine #IRememberEverything