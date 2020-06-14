 

John Prine’s Last Song: “I Remember Everything”

43
Music • Views: 1,333
0

YouTube

The last recorded song by John Prine. Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin. Available Now on iTunes: orcd.co

Available here: orcd.co

Donate Below in John’s Name:
Make the Road New York - bit.ly
Alive Hospice - alivehospice.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) - donate.nami.org

“I Remember Everything” by John Prine

I’ve been down this road before
I remember every tree
Every single blade of grass
Holds a special place for me
And I remember every town
And every hotel room
And every song I ever sang
On a guitar out of tune

I remember everything
Things I can’t forget
The way you turned and smiled on me
On the night that we first met
And I remember every night
Your ocean eyes of blue
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew

I’ve been down this road before
Alone as I can be
Careful not to let my past
Go sneaking up on me
Got no future in my happiness
Though regrets are very few
Sometimes a little tenderness
Was the best that I could do

I remember everything
Things I can’t forget
Swimming pools of butterflies
That slipped right through the net
And I remember every night
Your ocean eyes of blue
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew

How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew

#JohnPrine #IRememberEverything

