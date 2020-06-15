And Now, Something Beautiful: Tank and the Bangas & Friends, “What the World Needs Now”

YouTube

“In January, Yahoo gave us the opportunity to call some of our artist friends in New Orleans to help us record ”What The World Needs now” and it was one of the most powerful moments I’ve ever experienced in a room full of artists. It was so New Orleans. The voices of the children, the poets, the different tones and textures of all the artist was truly transforming. I believe that everyone can testify how high the emotions ran this particular day. It’s my hope that people will become moved, active, and use love in their weaponry in fighting for what they believe Sn right.” - Tarriona Tank Ball

Thanks to:

Alexis Marceaux

Alfred Banks

Anjelika Joseph

Daniel Abraham Jr.

Danny Abel

David Shaw

Etienne Stoufflet

Franklin Davis II

Harmony Ball

Jonathan Johnson

Joshua Kagler

Maggie Koerner

PJ Morton

Rahim Glaspy

Samuel Crafts

Sasha Masadowski

Sha’condria Sibley

Sunni Patterson

Tia Henderson

Tracci Lee

Micah Johnson

Recorded at: Marigny Studios by Paul McDonald

Mix/Mastered by: Bob Brockman (Bob Bassy)

Music Supervisor: Josh Rabinowitz

