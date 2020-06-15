And Now, Something Beautiful: Tank and the Bangas & Friends, “What the World Needs Now”
Give to the #BlackLivesMatter Global Network: secure.actblue.com
Give to the Equal Justice Initiative: support.eji.org
“In January, Yahoo gave us the opportunity to call some of our artist friends in New Orleans to help us record ”What The World Needs now” and it was one of the most powerful moments I’ve ever experienced in a room full of artists. It was so New Orleans. The voices of the children, the poets, the different tones and textures of all the artist was truly transforming. I believe that everyone can testify how high the emotions ran this particular day. It’s my hope that people will become moved, active, and use love in their weaponry in fighting for what they believe Sn right.” - Tarriona Tank Ball
Thanks to:
Alexis Marceaux
Alfred Banks
Anjelika Joseph
Daniel Abraham Jr.
Danny Abel
David Shaw
Etienne Stoufflet
Franklin Davis II
Harmony Ball
Jonathan Johnson
Joshua Kagler
Maggie Koerner
PJ Morton
Rahim Glaspy
Samuel Crafts
Sasha Masadowski
Sha’condria Sibley
Sunni Patterson
Tia Henderson
Tracci Lee
Micah Johnson
Recorded at: Marigny Studios by Paul McDonald
Mix/Mastered by: Bob Brockman (Bob Bassy)
Music Supervisor: Josh Rabinowitz