The Bob Cesca Podcast: Jump Scare
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Jump Scare — [Explicit Language] The latest polls on the election and police violence; The “Mike Elston” jump scare; Trump’s executive order ceremony; John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch and the Title VII decision; Where the hell is the GOP convention taking place; The final six running mate choices for Joe Biden; Brad Parscale’s Death Star isn’t working; DOJ prosecutors to testify about Trump and Barr; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Dave Molter and Feather Trade; and more!