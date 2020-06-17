 

Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson Slithers Back Onto Twitter, Claims He’s Invited to the White House

81
Weird • Views: 1,030
0

First, the back story. The short version: notorious far right Holocaust denier and funder of neo-Nazis Chuck C. “Rage Furby” Johnson (who is NOT ME) is trying to start up his usual scams again, helping raise money (in return for a large cut) for a writer who is suing the Daily Beast.

And to do this, he’s created a pair of new accounts on Twitter — even though he was infamously banned for life after threatening to “take out” Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson. These accounts probably won’t last long, unless Twitter has now decided to give Chuck a pass for brazenly flouting their rules against ban evasion.

The accounts are: @suefakenews and @Charles44115550.

Chuck has tried to sneak back into Twitter at least 30 times (that’s not a typo!) and has been suspended every time. But what makes this one slightly unique is that now he’s claiming he’s been invited to the White House to help Donald Trump in his war on social media.

Is it true? Who knows, but I can tell you that quite a few people are now trying to find out. Donald Trump just might be deranged enough to do it, but on the other hand Chuck is a known serial liar and delusional braggart. So as they say in the trades, developing…

UPDATE at 6/17/20 10:09:41 am by Charles Johnson
Also see
The Anti-Defamation League’s Letter to Congressman Matt Gaetz About Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200614even though we started earlier today, it was sunny and hot by 10.up went the gazebo over the rock washing area and we started in we blasted border slate for an hour.wash it, wheelbarrow a load to the pond, repeat. ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Views: 42 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Goo Goo Dolls - Slide [Live From Home] New album 'Miracle Pill' available now at googoodolls.lnk.toSee Goo Goo Dolls on tour! googoodolls.com ➦ Spotify bit.ly➦ Apple Music bit.ly➦ YouTube bit.ly➦ Google Play bit.ly➦ Shop bit.ly Follow us on social at:➦ Instagram bit.ly➦ Twitter bit.ly➦ Facebook bit.ly➦ BandsInTown ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 245 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Ayron Jones - My Love Remains (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Ayron Jones performing "My Love Remains" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded January 9, 2020. Host: Eva WalkerAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgayronjonesmusic.com
Thanos
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 426 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
High Pulp - Ezell’s (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents High Pulp performing "Ezell's" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded January 17, 2020. Host: Stas THEE BossAudio Engineers: Drew Pine & Kevin SuggsAudio Mixer: Drew Pine Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Matt OgazEditor: Scott ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 401 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Ewan Dobson - Winter by the SeaListen to 'Winter By The Sea' by Ewan Dobson:orcd.co Download Wave, Mp3 & and Guitar Tab available at:candyrat.com Visit Ewan Dobson at: ewandobson.comfacebook.com youtube.com Audio:Ewan Dobson - RecordingAlex Anderson - Mix/Master alexharpguitar.com
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 398 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Five Myths About Federal Courts Author: David Litt Not since the 1930s has the role of federal courts been more heavily scrutinized - or more polarizing. Supreme Court confirmation battles have become increasingly contentious, and confirmation votes more clearly divided along party lines. President ...
Cheechako
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 380 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
May Ties for Hottest on Record CN) – It’s heating up fast. The United States, along with much of the world, experienced the highest May temperatures since record keeping began 141 years ago, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday. The average global ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 453 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
New Movies on Home Video in June 2020 Here are the top trailers for movies coming to home video in June 2020! What will you watch?Watch All the Best New Trailers from May 2020: 00:00 Shirley01:45 Judy & Punch03:45 Becky05:37 Think Like A Dog07:32 Burden09:56 You Don’t ...
Thanos
5 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 792 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200607This week we started working on the deck border.Our plan was to water blast some slate, wheel barrow it over, lay it down, repeat. Turned out we had enough slate already on the deck to make a good dent.So no ...
Welcome to The Imbleachment (dangerman)
1 week ago
Views: 820 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’ (UNICEF Won’t Stop)Journey performs “Don’t Stop Believin’” on UNICEF’s Won’t Stop benefit on May 23, 2020. Listen to “Don’t Stop Believin’” here: smarturl.it Stay updated on Journey:journeymusic.comlinktr.eefacebook.com@JourneyOfficialinstagram.combandsintown.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,328 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook