Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson Slithers Back Onto Twitter, Claims He’s Invited to the White House

First, the back story. The short version: notorious far right Holocaust denier and funder of neo-Nazis Chuck C. “Rage Furby” Johnson (who is NOT ME) is trying to start up his usual scams again, helping raise money (in return for a large cut) for a writer who is suing the Daily Beast.

And to do this, he’s created a pair of new accounts on Twitter — even though he was infamously banned for life after threatening to “take out” Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson. These accounts probably won’t last long, unless Twitter has now decided to give Chuck a pass for brazenly flouting their rules against ban evasion.

The accounts are: @suefakenews and @Charles44115550.

Chuck has tried to sneak back into Twitter at least 30 times (that’s not a typo!) and has been suspended every time. But what makes this one slightly unique is that now he’s claiming he’s been invited to the White House to help Donald Trump in his war on social media.

I have been invited to the White House to talk about social media censorship. Am I the Nelson Mandela of Twitter?!? — Charles Johnson (@Charles44115550) June 17, 2020

Good thing I’m in DC helping on CDA 230. — Charles Johnson (@Charles44115550) June 17, 2020

One of the funny things in life are all the stenographers for power who think they are better than you. But the ginger mistress never goes in through the front door, my friends. — Charles Johnson (@Charles44115550) June 17, 2020

In which Chuck C. Johnson senses the approach of the ban hammer. pic.twitter.com/hm4bbnx4ZE — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 17, 2020

Is it true? Who knows, but I can tell you that quite a few people are now trying to find out. Donald Trump just might be deranged enough to do it, but on the other hand Chuck is a known serial liar and delusional braggart. So as they say in the trades, developing…

Boom.Chuck C. Johnson’s latest attempt to slink back onto Twitter has been shut down.But @suefakenews, his other sock puppet, is still active. pic.twitter.com/S6rHmdlYfG — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 17, 2020

