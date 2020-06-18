The Bob Cesca Podcast: Department of Jerks
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Department Of Jerks — [Explicit Content] Revelations from John Bolton’s new book; Trump tried to get several dictators to help him cheat; The trade war wasn’t about trade; Finland and Russia; Trump censored Bolton’s book; The Supreme Court’s decision on DACA and Trump’s horrendous reactions; Trump will blame coronavirus on migrants from Mexico; Junior’s getting his dad to help him sell books; The murder of Rayshard Brooks; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Arthur Nasson and The Bitter Elegance; and more!