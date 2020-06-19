Friday Funk From the Fearless Flyers: “Assassin” [VIDEO]
Please deposit all cell phones and laptop computers in the bin and make sure your shit is tight because it’s about to get very very funky up in here.
THE FEARLESS FLYERS /// Assassin
Nate Smith — drums
Cory Wong — small guitar, composer
Mark Lettieri — medium guitar
Joe Dart — big guitar
Alekos Syropoulos — small sax
Kenni Holmen — medium sax
Grace Kelly — big sax
Jack Stratton — camera
Caleb Parker — mixing
Michael Nelson — horn arranger, composer
Joseph Lorge — engineer