Absolutely Amazing: Luca Stricagnoli, “Shape of My Heart” (Sting)

This time I arranged “Shape Of My Heart” by STING on two guitars and one harmonica. Meg and I decided to dedicate this video to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the long list of victims of senseless violence. These kind of situations go on since too long and they need to stop happening.

Back to the video itself, the guitar laying down is called “Soprano Guitar” and you have seen me using similar instruments in many other videos, but in this case it is a 7 string one.

Meg and I shot maybe 6 versions of this video and we were never fully satisfied, so we kept trying until she had the idea of the hanging light bulbs. Finally, it worked.

The tune is part of my new album “Change of Rules”. If you guys are interested in learning this piece, I invite you to buy the tab on my website or you can join my Patreon where you will find tabs and exclusive video tutorials, as well as behind the scenes videos.

