LIVE: President Trump’s Poorly Attended Festival of Hate and Disease
Attendance is much lower than the 97 million promised by Trump and his campaign flack Brad Parscale (who’s so fired), and the Trump gang is already floating excuses, blaming it on — you guessed it — “radical protesters” blocking the hordes from entering.
NEW: The Trump campaign is blaming tonight’s turnout which has fallen well short of their expectations to protestors “interfering with supporters” attempting to gain access to the Trump events.
FULL STATEMENT from @TimMurtaugh pic.twitter.com/Dm6TuI06da
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020