The Bob Cesca Podcast: Slow the Testing Down, Please
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Slow The Testing Down, Please — [Explicit Language] More fallout from Trump’s disastrous rally in Tulsa; Trump always makes things worse for Trump; Trump, Kushner and Ivanka are pissed at Parscale; Parscale might be resigning; Sloppy Steve; Trump’s stupid, stupid attacks against Bolton’s book; Trump is confessing; Bill Barr and his whopper lie about Geoffrey Berman; Nadler to subpoena Barr for possible impeachment inquiry; Trump lied to Mueller about Stone and Wikileaks; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Seth Adam and Synthetic Summer; and more!