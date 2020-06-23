Michael Brecker, Pat Metheny, Joey Calderazzo, Dave Holland and Jack DeJohnette: “Midnight Voyage” (1997)
From a 1997 Japanese gig, Michael Brecker, Pat Metheny, Joey Calderazzo, Dave Holland and Jack DeJohnette play Joey’s composition, “Midnight Voyage. This is about as good as it gets, for me. This is the music that keeps me alive. This is the music that makes sense to me, as very little else does these days. This is the music that gives me hope. This is the music that inspires me.