The Bob Cesca Podcast: Featuring Yours Truly
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Charles Johnson Returns — [Explicit Language] Today, the great Charles Johnson from Little Green Footballs returned to the show. We talked about Trump’s attack against mail-in ballots; Louie Gohmert’s ridiculousness in the Judiciary Committee; Charles’s pick for Biden’s running mate, and a whole lot more. Meanwhile, you can follow Charles on Twitter and, as always, at littlegreenfootballs.com. And if you like what you hear, please help support this show by subscribing to our bonus content at bobcescashow.com.