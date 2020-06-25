The Bob Cesca Podcast: God’s Wonderful Breathing System
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
God’s Wonderful Breathing System — [Explicit Language] Support Jordan Ashby’s fundraiser at bobcesca.com; Congratulations, Joy Reid; Idiocracy on the march in Florida; The Alex Jones Factor; The U.S. set a new record for daily COVID cases; Another 9/11 this week; Trump is scaling back testing and the national emergency declaration; Secret Service agents quarantined; Louie Gohmert’s childish disruption; North Carolina cops fired after plotting to “slaughter” protesters; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Emily McCrite and Project Leavesden; and more!