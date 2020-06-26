A Great New Track From Fantastic Negrito, With Tarriona “Tank” Ball From Tank & the Bangas: “I’m So Happy I Cry”
Music • Views: 1,718
New official video for “I’m So Happy I Cry” featuring Tarriona “Tank” Ball from Tank & The Bangas.
Off the album Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? available 8/14/2020
PREORDER ALBUM: fn.lnk.to
LISTEN TO THE TRACK: fn.lnk.to
Directed and Edited by: Aerick Neal
Executive Producer: Fantastic Negrito
Producer: Cameron Carr
Fantastic Negrito brings you his truth through music. The show can be described as “church withouth the religion” and crosses genre boundaries with no passport needed.