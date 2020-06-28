In Which Donald Trump Approvingly Retweets a Video Showing a Racist Supporter Yelling “White Power!”

MP4 Video

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020

Today I was appalled again to check Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline and find a retweet of a video showing one of his supporters in Florida’s “The Villages” driving a golf cart festooned with Trump campaign stickers and flags, shouting “WHITE POWER” at anti-Trump demonstrators.

It’s no longer shocking that the president* of the US does things like this, but it will never stop being absolutely disgusting.

Trump left his tweet up for several hours, then deleted it when the outcry got too loud to ignore. One of his cronies then released this ludicrous excuse; he “didn’t hear it.”

Something missing from the White House statement — any condemnation of the racism expressed by one of the president’s supporters pic.twitter.com/bQBuxE2s0q — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 28, 2020

