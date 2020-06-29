 

Carl Bernstein Interviewed: Trump’s Phone Calls Alarmed US Officials So Much, They Described Him as “Delusional” [VIDEO]

Carl Bernstein is confirming again what has been obvious for years — that Donald Trump is profoundly, grievously unfit to be the president of the US.

But once again, what did these officials do about their “alarm,” besides take notes and have their agents line up book deals?

In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.

