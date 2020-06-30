Dr. Fauci Tells Elizabeth Warren the US Is “Going in the Wrong Direction” and New COVID-19 Cases Could Rise to 100,000 a Day [VIDEO]
Bottom line: this nightmarish presidential administration has condemned hundreds of thousands of Americans to die of a preventable illness. And it may end up being millions.
Jun.30 — Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House coronavirus task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Senator Elizabeth Warren during a Senate panel testimony that he’s concerned the U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” when it comes to containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.