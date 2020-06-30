Something Beautiful and Moving: Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett, “Keep Your Head Up Child”
Joe Tippett wrote this song for the graduating residents of Mount Sinai Department of Medicine. He and Sara performed it together on his IGTV (instagram.com).
Lyrics:
I bet your feet are tired
Your head feels heavy hanging down
Dimming lights and lonely eyes
No visitors allowed
I bet you’re holding by a thread
Should’ve broke in half by now
But it holds your weight instead
Is there a light gonna show you the way out?
Keep your head up child
Do your best and work hard
Don’t forget it only hurts for a while
Keep your head up child
The road that takes you home
Feels a thousand miles away
The same world you’ve always known
But you don’t recognize a thing
You say you can count on me
Don’t wanna let nobody down
Right now it seems too dark to see
But there’s a light gonna show you the way out
Keep your head up child
Do your best and work hard
Don’t forget it only hurts for a while
Keep your head up child