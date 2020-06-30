Something Beautiful and Moving: Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett, “Keep Your Head Up Child”

YouTube

Joe Tippett wrote this song for the graduating residents of Mount Sinai Department of Medicine. He and Sara performed it together on his IGTV (instagram.com).

Lyrics:

I bet your feet are tired

Your head feels heavy hanging down

Dimming lights and lonely eyes

No visitors allowed

I bet you’re holding by a thread

Should’ve broke in half by now

But it holds your weight instead

Is there a light gonna show you the way out?

Keep your head up child

Do your best and work hard

Don’t forget it only hurts for a while

Keep your head up child

The road that takes you home

Feels a thousand miles away

The same world you’ve always known

But you don’t recognize a thing

You say you can count on me

Don’t wanna let nobody down

Right now it seems too dark to see

But there’s a light gonna show you the way out

Keep your head up child

Do your best and work hard

Don’t forget it only hurts for a while

Keep your head up child

#SaraBareilles